First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. OmniAb accounts for about 4.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 2.77% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,142. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.55.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.