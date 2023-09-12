Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Position Lowered by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 5.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,809 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 27,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

