Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises about 10.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.68% of Grand Canyon Education worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,638. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

