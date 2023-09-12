Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Amphenol worth $229,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.72. 615,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,610. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

