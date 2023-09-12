Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

