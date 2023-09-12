First Trust Advisors LP Has $241.91 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.97% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $241,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 430,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 208,279 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $452,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,027 shares of company stock valued at $22,579,756 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

