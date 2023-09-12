Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper accounts for 3.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. 16,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $583.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

