First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.3% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 1.35% of AutoZone worth $610,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZO traded down $24.64 on Tuesday, reaching $2,548.32. 45,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,500.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,509.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.