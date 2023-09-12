First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $6.29 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. Crown Castle comprises approximately 2.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

