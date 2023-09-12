First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,096 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Meritage Homes accounts for 1.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,459,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.04. 126,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

