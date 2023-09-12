Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,639 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality accounts for 0.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Target Hospitality worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 208,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $34,500.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,114 shares of company stock worth $1,188,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

