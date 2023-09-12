First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 29,397 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $269,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. 1,010,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

