First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,292 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 4.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,087. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $467,703 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

