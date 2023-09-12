First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 58,184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,184 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $189,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 75.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 709,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $87,060,000 after buying an additional 547,080 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 77,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,385. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

