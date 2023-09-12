Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAD stock remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 142,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

