First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 80,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,460. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

