Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 176,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,300. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 114,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

