Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 92,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,695. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 268.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.