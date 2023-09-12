First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 689,091 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 246.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $248,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.