Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $339.89. 68,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.81 and a 200-day moving average of $322.06. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

