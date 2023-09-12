Fiduciary Group LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.