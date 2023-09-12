LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $100.19. 234,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

