First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $184.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

