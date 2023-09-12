First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 191,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.66. 1,344,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

