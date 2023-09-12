Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Walt Disney worth $3,245,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.