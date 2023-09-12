Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Walt Disney worth $3,245,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

