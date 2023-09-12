First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,011,558 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Fortinet worth $408,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29,424.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 929,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after buying an additional 926,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 2,124,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,819. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

