Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $164.30. 1,141,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $442.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

