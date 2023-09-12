Family Management Corp Sells 857 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,765. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.