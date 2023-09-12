Family Management Corp Sells 9,807 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Family Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 162,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,399. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

