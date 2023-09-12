Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Lessened by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.6% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 249,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,287. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

