Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $394,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 2,379,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,429. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

