Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882,461 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,683,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $358,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $590,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,170,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,188.9% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 247,858 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 228,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 851,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

