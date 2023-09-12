Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $311,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.