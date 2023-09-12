First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Akamai Technologies worth $328,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 819 shares of company stock valued at $75,127 and have sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

AKAM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.49. 565,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

