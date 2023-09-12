Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 115,398 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,398 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $62,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 500,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

