Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 6,781 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $24.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,924.00. 76,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,966.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,900.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

