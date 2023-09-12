Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,712 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $69,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 1,137,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.