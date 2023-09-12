Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $71.06 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $71,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

MPWR traded down $6.54 on Tuesday, hitting $479.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,421. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.