Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 120,460 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.10% of Belden worth $77,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,927,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Belden by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 80,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 677,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,904. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

