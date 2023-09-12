Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $75,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 13,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.