SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.51% of SiTime worth $78,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $60,779,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $14,921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 577.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,967. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

