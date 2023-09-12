Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.15% of Lithia Motors worth $72,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

LAD stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

