Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,334 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $87,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,306. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.