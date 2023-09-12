Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 8,043 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
