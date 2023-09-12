Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

