BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $695.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

