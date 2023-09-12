Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
NYSE COP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
