Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,804 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $64,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

