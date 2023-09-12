Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,133,249 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,249 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.30% of MRC Global worth $51,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 28.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

MRC Global Trading Up 0.1 %

MRC Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.24. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.