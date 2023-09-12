Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,411 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of FirstService worth $199,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

